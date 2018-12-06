Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.46. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 25.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

