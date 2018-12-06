PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $310.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.12 million and the lowest is $286.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4,445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 521,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,466,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,052 shares during the period.

PAGS opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

