Palladium Partners LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 6,123.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 69.3% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

