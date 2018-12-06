Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,252 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

