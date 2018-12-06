Partner Fund Management L.P. Invests $25.16 Million in Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 624,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $62.32.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

