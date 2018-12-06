Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 3,834,230 Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

Partner Fund Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,834,230 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Endocyte were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECYT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 5,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endocyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Endocyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endocyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECYT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ECYT stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Endocyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of -0.01.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Sherman sold 28,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $437,670.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Parker sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $105,289.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,926.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $914,014 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

