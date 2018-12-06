Partner Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.20.

In other news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $422,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,183.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $248.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $324.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

