Partner Investment Management L.P. Takes $282,000 Position in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 622,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,391 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 64.9% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 225.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 396,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,681 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMGI shares. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $456,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $377,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,392. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

