Patten Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $159,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,207 shares of company stock worth $34,237,330. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,517. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

