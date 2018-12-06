Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,527,000 after acquiring an additional 601,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,311,412. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

