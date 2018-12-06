Paul McDonald Sells 392 Shares of Avon Rubber plc (AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Paul McDonald sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,293 ($16.90), for a total transaction of £5,068.56 ($6,622.97).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Thursday. Avon Rubber plc has a 1 year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $5.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Protection and Dairy. The company offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

