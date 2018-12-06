Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 116.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

