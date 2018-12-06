PCF Group (LON:PCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON PCF opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. PCF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 21.55 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.25 ($0.42).

Get PCF Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from PCF Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/pcf-group-pcf-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

PCF Group Company Profile

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.