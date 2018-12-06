PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 12,240 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,930,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 553.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,002. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

