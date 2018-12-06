PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 6,800 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $757,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 372.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 320,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TAST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 5,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,170. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

