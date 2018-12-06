Pearson (PSON) PT Raised to GBX 630

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 848 ($11.08) to GBX 815 ($10.65) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 742.23 ($9.70).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 919.40 ($12.01) on Tuesday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 563 ($7.36) and a one year high of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.