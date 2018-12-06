Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Udg Healthcare (UDG)

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on UDG. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 884 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 826.22 ($10.80).

LON UDG opened at GBX 636.50 ($8.32) on Thursday. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a one year high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

In other news, insider Peter Gray purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £88,340 ($115,431.86). Also, insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of Udg Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($46,256.37).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

