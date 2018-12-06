Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Director Sells $26,725.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Larry Weber sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Larry Weber sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $40,650.00.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 858,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,617. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 234.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/pegasystems-inc-pega-director-sells-26725-00-in-stock.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.