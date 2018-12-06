Pender Growth Fund (PTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

About Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

