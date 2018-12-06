People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,664 shares of company stock worth $32,335,927 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.36 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.31 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

