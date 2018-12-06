Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,848 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/pettyjohn-wood-white-inc-sells-1848-shares-of-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.