Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Insider Sells C$406,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) insider Darren Gee sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00.

PEY stock opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a one year low of C$9.46 and a one year high of C$15.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.611196059256594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.20.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

