Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morningstar set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

NYSE PFE opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

