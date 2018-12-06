Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,311 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 754.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $218,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $257,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE EDU opened at $59.95 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/pictet-asset-management-ltd-cuts-holdings-in-new-oriental-education-tech-grp-edu.html.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.