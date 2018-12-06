Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,754 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $110,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 134.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nomura dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $210.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 763 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $95,581.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 262,698 shares of company stock worth $31,193,685 and sold 29,805 shares worth $4,918,906. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $284.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

