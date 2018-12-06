Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Holdings Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $181,958,000 after acquiring an additional 271,144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,171 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $206.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Shares of PXD opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $140.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

