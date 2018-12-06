Pirate Blocks (SKULL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Pirate Blocks has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Blocks has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Blocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.01954246 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007832 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000278 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001960 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001466 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirate Blocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Pirate Blocks’ official Twitter account is @pirateblocksdc.

Pirate Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

