PitisCoin (PTS) Market Cap Reaches $353,051.00

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. PitisCoin has a total market capitalization of $353,051.00 and approximately $392.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One PitisCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

PitisCoin Profile

PitisCoin (PTS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,872,915 tokens. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia.

PitisCoin Token Trading

PitisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

