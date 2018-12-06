Pivotal Research Analysts Give Crocs (CROX) a $33.00 Price Target

Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Crocs stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 170.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64. Crocs has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,964,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,396,000 after acquiring an additional 333,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

