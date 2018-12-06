Plancoin (PLAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79,419.00

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Plancoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Plancoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. Plancoin has a total market capitalization of $79,419.00 and approximately $5,551.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007933 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00020563 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00270602 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00018075 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Plancoin

Plancoin (CRYPTO:PLAN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Plancoin’s total supply is 26,975,135 coins. Plancoin’s official Twitter account is @plancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plancoin is plancoin.co.

Buying and Selling Plancoin

Plancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

