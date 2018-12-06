Plantronics (PLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.33

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 62198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

PLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.05). Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $483.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Plantronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,960.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $207,722.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,093.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,403 shares of company stock worth $492,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,606,000 after purchasing an additional 152,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

