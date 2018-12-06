PluraCoin (PLURA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PluraCoin (CURRENCY:PLURA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, PluraCoin has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One PluraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. PluraCoin has a market cap of $19,528.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PluraCoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.01348362 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007080 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001305 BTC.

PluraCoin Coin Profile

PluraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2018. PluraCoin’s total supply is 359,369,272 coins and its circulating supply is 259,369,272 coins. PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org. The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PluraCoin Coin Trading

PluraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PluraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PluraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PluraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PluraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PluraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.