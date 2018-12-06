News headlines about Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Plutus Powergen earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PPG opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Thursday. Plutus Powergen has a 12-month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.67 ($0.03).

Get Plutus Powergen alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Tatnall sold 500,000 shares of Plutus Powergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £5,000 ($6,533.39).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Plutus Powergen (PPG) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/plutus-powergen-ppg-receiving-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile

Plutus PowerGen plc, through its subsidiary, Plutus Energy Limited, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. It sells its power to national energy suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus Powergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus Powergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.