PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,440 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 25.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,936,000 after purchasing an additional 758,513 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth $29,999,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth $26,184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the third quarter worth $19,572,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,517,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,089,000 after purchasing an additional 315,895 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.90 on Thursday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $63,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $274,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,245 shares of company stock worth $21,549,426. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AlarmCom to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,440 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-6440-shares-of-alarmcom-hldg-inc-alrm.html.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.