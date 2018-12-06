Populous (PPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $799,525.00

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00038405 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX and LATOKEN. Populous has a total market capitalization of $71.61 million and $799,525.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.02956275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00140552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00173155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.50 or 0.09781402 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, Livecoin, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

