Port Capital LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93,805 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 275.9% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.19.

In related news, Director Joseph O’toole purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.44 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.76% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.792 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.39%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

