Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TE Connectivity (TEL) Stock Price

News coverage about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a coverage optimism score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $74.17 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

