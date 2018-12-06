Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BlueScope Steel (BLSFY) Stock Price

Media coverage about BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlueScope Steel earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $45.39 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $45.39 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

