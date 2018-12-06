Power Ledger (POWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, TDAX and Bithumb. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.03293187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00138073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00168845 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.17 or 0.09409113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,370,980 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Cryptopia, IDEX, ABCC, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Huobi and TDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

