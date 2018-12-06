PPL Corp (PPL) Stake Lowered by WEALTHFRONT Corp

WEALTHFRONT Corp reduced its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,276,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,747,000 after buying an additional 22,285,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after buying an additional 6,361,091 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,189,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,707,000 after buying an additional 3,981,732 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,240,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,777,000 after buying an additional 3,388,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,689,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,521,000 after buying an additional 2,699,696 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.43 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

