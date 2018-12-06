PPL Corp (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

PPL has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.71 on Thursday. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

