Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC grew its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Praxair makes up about 2.4% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $20,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxair during the second quarter worth $536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 10.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 22.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.50. 57,375,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,340. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

