Praxair (PX) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Praxair (NYSE:PX) has trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Praxair earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PX opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Praxair has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $169.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.82.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

