Precision Drilling’s (PDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at GMP Securities

GMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Sunday, November 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $3.90 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE PDS opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $675.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.15. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 140.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 52.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,109,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 730,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 62.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,666,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 640,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.