Proequities Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 301.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

