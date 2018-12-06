Proequities Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Separately, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA FLM opened at $48.41 on Thursday. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $63.91.
First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.
