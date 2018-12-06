Progress Software (PRGS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 380,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,793. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 373.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 246.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 58.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 63,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 463.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

