Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 843,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,995 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $59,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 172,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,514. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

