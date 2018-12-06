Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 103,554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,665,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,917,000 after purchasing an additional 565,256 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 326,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Sunday, October 14th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

