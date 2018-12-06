ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,502 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 700,046 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,724,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,606.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

